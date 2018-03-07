Falcons restructure Andy Levitre’s contract

Getty Images

The Falcons weren’t able to land Michael Bennett, but they have freed up some cap room for their next foray.

According to D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the Falcons have restructured the contract of veteran guard Andy Levitre.

He was sent to enter the final year of his contract, and was carrying an $8.3 million cap number before the move.

Levitre has been a solid addition for the Falcons since they acquired him in a trade with the Titans in 2015. He wasn’t able to play in the playoffs this year after a torn triceps.