Former Packers safety Aaron Rouse running for office in Virigina

Getty Images

Former Packers safety Aaron Rouse wanted to make a change in his hometown, and he’s doing something about it.

Via WAVY 10, Rouse announced that he was running for city council in his native Virginia Beach.

“Throughout the time that I’ve been back home I’ve noticed some things in our local government I’d like to see changed,” Rouse wrote on his Facebook page. “My grandfather was an Army vet. He taught me the principle of leadership by example — not to talk about change but to be the change.”

A former third-round pick from Virginia Tech, Rouse played four years in the NFL. He had short stints with the Giants and Cardinals. He was also the MVP of the 2011 UFL Championship Game after he had three interceptions for the Virginia Destroyers.