Posted by Mike Florio on March 7, 2018, 7:40 PM EST
FOX wants to hire broadcasting free agent Peyton Manning to serve as the analyst for its Thursday night games. FOX wants to pair him with a guy who isn’t a free agent.

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, FOX is exploring the idea of borrowing Mike Tirico from NBC Sports for Thursday Night Football. Apparently, Tirico would be Manning’s first choice as a partner in the broadcast booth. Per the report, the NFL “likes” the idea of a Tirico-Manning booth.

The problem, of course, is that Tirico currently is employed by NBC Sports.

NBC had no comment on the situation. The reality, however, is that Tirico quickly has become the face of NBC Sports. He serves as the primary prime-time Olympics host, the play-by-play announcer for Notre Dame football, and the co-host of Football Night in America. Tirico also handles various golf broadcasts for NBC.

Then there’s the fact that Tirico has a contract with NBC that covers many years into the future. It makes little sense to think that NBC would dilute its investment in Tirico by allowing him to moonlight in such a high-profile way with a competitor — specifically with the competitor that swooped in and swiped Thursday Night Football.

So, basically, if FOX is letting Peyton Manning pick his play-by-play announcer, FOX likely will have to move to the next name on the list.

15 responses to “FOX reportedly wants guy who works for another network on Thursday Night Football

  3. The bigger question is when will NBC dump Al Michaels and make Tirico their lead NFL announcer. Yes, Al is an all-time great but it’s time for him to retire.

  4. Don’t discount the power that Tirico himself has in all this. And part of Tirico’s star power that helped him rise in the ranks to where he stands now is through calling football games. A pairing with Peyton would only make Tirico more popular and therefore, more valuable.

  6. Surely, Manning knows they can’t hire a guy that works for another network. He may have mused about working with Tirico, but he couldn’t seriously think that’s an option.

  8. Mike Tirico is clearly the heir to SNF when Al Michaels retires – Mike’s not going anywhere.

    CBS won’t give up any PBP guys either, and ESPN has none to give. That will leave Fox announcers like Kevin Burkhardt and Kenny Albert to fill the bill.

  9. Of course Peyton wants Tirico, arguably the best TV commentator in all sports. Would be interesting, but no chance NBC allows this. They have no interest in the success of these broadcasts.

  10. In addition to his base salary of $10,000,000. and having Mike T as his partner, Peyton will will get $1,000,000 for each product endorsement he works in during his game analysis.

    ‘Wow ! Le’Veon Bell was faster than a Buick Verano speeding home to watch the NFL Sunday Ticket on Direct TV !’

  11. Mike Tirico seems like a good guy. But if I have to listen to Msnning or Collingsworth or even Al Michaels I’d rather just put knitting needles in my ears. I care about the game. Not a millionaire telling me what I already know

