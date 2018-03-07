Giants expected to tender Brett Jones, move on from Weston Richburg

Getty Images

The Giants are expected to tender restricted free agent Brett Jones and will give him the first shot at retaining the starting center job, Paul Schwartz of the New York Post reports.

Jones likely receives a second-round tender, which would cost the Giants $2.91 million, per Schwartz. Teams have until March 14 to tender their restricted free agents.

The Giants are ready to move on from center Weston Richburg, according to Schwartz. Richburg, a second-round pick in 2014, is set to become a free agent.

Jones started one game at left guard but played the final 12 games at center after doctors diagnosed Richburg with a concussion. The Giants eventually placed Richburg on injured reserve.

The Giants could return only Jones and tackle Ereck Flowers to their starting offensive line. They are expected to pursue Panthers guard Andrew Norwell, one of the top free agents.