If Broncos don’t get Kirk Cousins, they may turn their attention to Case Keenum

The Broncos are believed to want Kirk Cousins to be their franchise quarterback, but if they don’t get Cousins, Case Keenum may be their next option.

Mike Klis of 9 News in Denver reports that the Broncos are interested in Keenum, although they don’t necessarily have a solid Plan B in place yet if they miss out on Cousins.

We’d expect several teams to view Keenum as the Plan B if they miss out on Cousins. On our Free Agent Top 100 list, Keenum is the No. 6 player and the quarterback directly below Cousins.

Keenum had an excellent season for the Vikings last year, but there’s some sentiment that he was more the right player in the right situation at the right time than the reason the Vikings made it to the NFC Championship Game. Keenum will have to hope that some team that misses out on Cousins will view him not just as a fallback, but as a franchise quarterback.