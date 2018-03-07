Joe Gibbs will present Bobby Beathard at Hall of Fame induction

Getty Images

Bobby Beathard served as Washington’s General Manager from 1978-89, hiring Joe Gibbs in 1981 as his coach. The two had great success together.

Thus, it comes as no surprise that Beathard has selected Gibbs as his Hall of Fame presenter, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Wednesday.

“We were together so long, so I think he knows more about me and what I did in football,” Beathard said of Gibbs, via the Hall of Fame.

Jerry Kramer will have his daughter, Alicia Kramer, serve as his presenter.

Alicia Kramer started a movement to keep her father’s name familiar to selectors, resurrecting his Hall candidacy five years ago.

“Please don’t,” Jerry Kramer remembers telling her, via the team website. “I don’t think that’s something I want to see. I’m not sure I want my daughter prospecting for me for all that. She said, ‘Well, I’m going to do it.’ She’s like her mother. ‘I’m going to do it.’”