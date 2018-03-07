Kevin White “busting his tail” in workouts with Mitchell Trubisky

Getty Images

The Bears are expected to be in the market for wide receivers when free agency opens next week and they’ll hope to find the kind of success with those choices that they’ve missed from Kevin White.

White was a first-round pick in 2015, but a pair of fractured legs and a broken shoulder blade have limited him to just five appearances and 21 catches at the professional level. That makes it all but impossible for the team to count on him in 2018, but White is still working on a way to finally do some good for the Bears offense.

White has been working out with quarterback Mitchell Trubisky in California over the last week and Trubisky gave an optimistic update on his teammate.

“Kevin is working really hard to get back, and I’ve got a lot of faith in what he’s going to be able to bring to the table this year,” Trubisky said on WSCR, via the Chicago Tribune. “He’s looking good while we’re throwing together out here. And we’ve just got to continue to put in that work, and I know he’s busting his tail to really do big things this year.”

There’s nothing White can do at this point to stop the Bears from addressing a receiving corps that would need help even if he were a surer thing for the coming season. Finding a way to stay on the field and add some positives to the offense would do wonders for extending a career that’s short on chances to get on track.