Lack of signed franchise tender doesn’t matter for Jarvis Landry

Dolphins receiver Jarvis Landry has yet to physically sign his $15.9 million franchise tender. Some have suggested that his failure to do so could mean that he won’t. Which could mean that the Dolphins could rescind it.

That won’t be happening.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Landry has formally accepted the tender, regardless of whether he has physically added his signature to the bottom of the offer. (He hasn’t signed it, per the source.) As a result, the Dolphins consider it to be accepted, making the $15.9 million offer fully guaranteed and (perhaps more importantly) allowing the contract to be traded.

That seems to be the proper interpretation of the gesture. The CBA doesn’t require formal signature. It speaks only in terms of the tender having been “accepted.”

In this case, the tender has been accepted. Whether formal signature happens or not, Landry is under contract with the Dolphins for 2018 at $15.9 million, and that one-year contract can be traded to another team.