Le’Veon Bell says Steelers will see him Week 1 unless he gets long-term deal

The Steelers aren’t going to see Le'Veon Bell until Week 1 unless the running back gets a long-term deal, but Bell said on Instagram Live that he is not sitting out the season.

Instead, Bell said he will follow what he did last year, skipping training camp before signing the franchise tag tender the week of the season opener.

“Honestly, no, I’m not going to sit out,” Bell said in the chat, via Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “I’m going to be in the facility Week 1. It’s going to be a rerun of last year. I’m not going to camp. I’m not doing nothing else extra, OTAs, none of that.

“I’m going to strictly go to what I have to go to. I want to win every game. I want to have the best statistical career that I [possibly] can, so I want to play in every game that I can possibly play.”

The Steelers have until July 16 to work out a long-term deal with Bell. Otherwise, he will play under the one-year, $14.54 million tender.

“Hopefully, when it comes down to it, we won’t have to deal with [sitting out],” Bell said. “We’ll get a deal done. That’s the biggest thing. We want to get a deal done. . . . If not, I’ll handle it from there, but I definitely won’t be in camp. It’s basically a rerun of last year.”