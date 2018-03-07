Lions add former Pats safety Steve Gregory to staff

Getty Images

New Lions coach Matt Patricia continues to add to his staff, and he continues to reach into his past.

The Lions announced they had hired Steve Gregory as a defensive assistant.

Gregory played eight years in the league with the Chargers and the Patriots, giving him one of the two requisites to join Patricia’s first staff.

He also played at Syracuse, where Patricia got his first Division I coaching job under Paul Pasqualoni (who is now the Lions defensive coordinator), and who coached Gregory.