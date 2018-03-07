Marcus Williams turning “nightmare into motivation”

Getty Images

Since his part in the Saints’ ill-fated last-second play in the divisional playoff loss, Marcus Williams is making it easy to root for him to rebound.

The safety, who had a solid rookie season with four interceptions, has handled what likely is the worst moment he will have in the NFL like a pro’s pro.

Williams posted a two-minute video on Twitter of his offseason training at Winner Circle Athletics in Southern California. It opens with Stefon Diggs‘ game-winning touchdown catch against the Saints before a day-in-the-life of Williams with audio from the Any Given Sunday speech that coach Tony D’Amato — played by Al Pacino — gave in the movie.

Williams wrote: “Turning my NIGHTMARE into my MOTIVATION #motivation #mentality #grind”