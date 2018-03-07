Mitchell Trubisky “really excited” about Matt Nagy’s arrival

Posted by Josh Alper on March 7, 2018, 7:18 AM EST
It has been two months since the Bears hired Matt Nagy as their new head coach and that decision elicited responses from many corners about Nagy’s arrival will mean for quarterback Mitchell Trubisky in his second season.

One person we did not hear from publicly was Trubisky himself. The quarterback broke his silence with a Tuesday night appearance on WSCR and said that he “really connected” with Nagy when they met before the 2017 draft.

“I was really excited when I heard he got the job here,” Trubisky said, via the Chicago Tribune. “I know Chicago is going to have a warm welcome [for] him, and he’s going to bring amazing offensive ideas to the table. He’s just a great offensive mind, and he put a great offensive staff together for us. They’re going to be great teachers. I think [the Chiefs] utilized an athletic quarterback. A lot of things they do in their offense fit my strengths, and we also have a lot of pieces within our offense that will create explosive plays that the Kansas City offense ran. So it is a very exciting time.”

Trubisky and the rest of the Bears will have to wait until next month to actually start working with Nagy and the rest of the coaching staff. Trubisky is training and rooming with Jared Goff in California until then, and the Bears would love to see Trubisky show the same kind of upward trajectory that Goff enjoyed with a new coach in his second season.

  3. “Great,” “great,” “great.” Everything is just “great.”

    I have nothing against the kid, and in general root for good QBs throughout the league, but I really didn’t see all that much last year that said he is the QB of the Future for the Bears. Definite step up over Glennon (more like a couple of stories over Glennon) but his numbers were pedestrian – 77.5 rating, 1:1 TD:INT ratio, sub-60% completion percentage. Don’t get me wrong, Peyton was worse in his rookie year as well, but the buzz was higher because he had tape from Tennessee that pointed to his progress. Trubisky for me is more of a “wait and see” versus progresses “as expected.” I don’t know what to expect.

