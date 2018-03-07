Patriots announce release of Martellus Bennett, Bernard Reedy

Getty Images

Patriots backup wide receiver Bernard Reedy said at the Super Bowl he would return to his $11-an-hour job driving a van for people with disabilities. He will have to find a new day job in the fall, though.

The Patriots announced they have released Reedy, while also making the previously reported release of tight end Martellus Bennett official.

Reedy, 26, joined the Patriots’ practice squad on November 22, 2017. He was elevated to the 53-man roster on December 2, before being released on December 13, and re-signed to the practice squad on December 19. Reedy was released from the practice squad on January 3. He was then re-signed to the 53-man roster on Jan. 17 but was inactive for two postseason games.

He appeared in two games for the Patriots last season and returned four punts for 32 yards after playing in nine games with the Buccaneers.