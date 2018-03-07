Raiders inform long snapper Jon Condo they won’t re-sign him

Getty Images

The Raiders informed long snapper Jon Condo they were not bringing him back.

Condo, who becomes a free agent next week, tweeted his good-bye to the team.

“Earlier today my agent informed me that I will no longer be an Oakland Raider,” Condo wrote. “Words can’t express the gratitude I have for the Davis family. They believed in me for 12 years and it was an honor to represent the Raider shield on and off the field. I will always value the meaning of ‘commitment to excellence’ and ingrain these characteristics in my children.”

Condo played three games for the Cowboys in 2005 before joining the Raiders, playing 173 games with Oakland.

The Raiders signed two long snappers to reserve/future deals, signaling the end of Condo’s run in Oakland. They also are moving on from kicker Sebastian Janikowski after 18 seasons.