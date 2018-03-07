Rams, Chargers start selling premium seats at new stadium

Posted by Josh Alper on March 7, 2018, 11:22 AM EST
The Rams and Chargers are set to move into their new stadium in Inglewood, California in 2020 and the process of selling tickets to their games is getting underway now.

Both teams have set both one-time stadium seat license and per-game prices for 13,000 premium-level seats to their games. The highest SSL for the Rams comes in at $100,000 for “all access” seats that come with food and beverage included, club access and the guaranteed right to buy tickets to other events, including the Super Bowl, held at the stadium. The Chargers will sell SSLs at that level for $75,000 and both teams will have some 500 seats in that tier.

There will be around 2,500 “VIP” seats that have an $80,000 license for the Rams and $50,000 for the Chargers that offer similar perks without the guaranteed right to buy other tickets. There are also 10,000 “club” seats with SSLs ranging from $15,000-$35,000 for the Rams and $10,000-$25,000 for the Chargers. The tickets will cost $375 per game for the Rams and $350 per game for the Chargers.

“We’ve tried to be very thoughtful about how to price this building,” Rams executive vice president and COO Kevin Demoff said, via the Orange County Register. “We understand it’s a uniquely premium and unbelievable experience, but we tried to make sure that it takes into consideration what the commensurate value should be for the fan. We’ve done two years worth of focus groups and surveys and talking to fans and we feel this is a very thoughtfully priced map that provides the appropriate value for each seat.”

Both teams are pitching a new approach to the seat licenses by offering the chance to have the payment refundable after 50 years. That makes the fee tax-free to the teams, who say that all proceeds will be put toward construction costs.

Prices for non-club seats have not been announced yet. All season tickets will require a SSL, although the price for many of those seats is expected to be well below the prices announced this week.

13 responses to “Rams, Chargers start selling premium seats at new stadium

    No way, please tell me they’re not that disconnected from reality. The Charger have no fan base, how did they come up with this?

  3. I have season tickets with the Rams and have been a fan since I was a kid, the way the seating works for the average Joe , is that you are in line to by tickets to the new stadium in the same order that you bough season tickets to the coliseum, So the earlier you got in the system you had a better chance at picking seats. I got on line early and have a chance at good seats. The problem is I have no idea if we can afford them. I have heard wide ranging variations for the seat license fee. If you don’t renew at the coliseum you loose your place in line. So its a little frustrating to renew each year then find out you cant afford new ones. The deadline to renew tickets is April first ,but they wont let us know the price for the new stadium until after that date. So we have to purchase this years tickets before we even know if we can afford the ones for the new stadium.

  4. Buy them quickly so the gold fills up the horns on their helmets again. This is an emergency you guys!

    ==

    It’s Los Angeles. It’s common for large corporations in many, if not all NFL cities to buy blocks of good seats to pass out to clients, customers and employees. The $75,000 PSL and the cost of the tickets themselves are pocket change for such entities.
    “Fan base” does not factor into the equation.

  6. Good luck with that. I’m curious about the focus groups and talking to fans. I saw and heard more Eagles fans in the seats when they played the Rams.

  7. LA resident here. We didn’t want the Chargers and certainly not the greedy snake Dean Spanos. I hope they fail miserably here and are forced to move back to San Diego where they belong.

    **********************************************************************
    I understand it’s a corporate crowd, we have that here with our sports teams too, but there’s still fan bases too, still real fans going to the games too. This is going to be ugly, IMO.

  11. I just purchased this coming season’s tickets for a prime recliner seat in front of my 65″ flat screen TV that’s twelve feet away from the restroom in my mancave and about ten feet away from the well-stocked bar where we refrigerate beer and soft drinks and prepare popcorn and nachos and pizza and other fine foods for guests who come to watch the games with me.

    This year my SSL cost me a little over $150 for a night on the town with the wife, including flowers, dinner, and a couple of hours at the ballet.

  12. I really hope this stadium is state of the art and very fan friendly…me and my fellow Eagles fans certainly deserve to be pampered when we take it over in the coming years.

    ===

    And I understand that all teams have legitimate fan bases, although some are much larger and more passionate than others. I didn’t mean to say there weren’t. But your original comment only referenced the &75,000 PSL seats, so that’s what I addressed. Most of those types of seats end up in the hands of corporations or individual rich people in any stadium.
    But you’re right, those ridiculously high prices tend to trickle down to the “cheap” seats too, forcing out the average fan. That will be a problem for the Chargers in L.A. With a transplanted team, playing in the shadow of the more popular and established Rams, the team formerly known as San Diego may well end up with a small corporate crowd and a lot of empty seats (except when they play your Raiders).

