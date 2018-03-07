Rams, Chargers start selling premium seats at new stadium

Getty Images

The Rams and Chargers are set to move into their new stadium in Inglewood, California in 2020 and the process of selling tickets to their games is getting underway now.

Both teams have set both one-time stadium seat license and per-game prices for 13,000 premium-level seats to their games. The highest SSL for the Rams comes in at $100,000 for “all access” seats that come with food and beverage included, club access and the guaranteed right to buy tickets to other events, including the Super Bowl, held at the stadium. The Chargers will sell SSLs at that level for $75,000 and both teams will have some 500 seats in that tier.

There will be around 2,500 “VIP” seats that have an $80,000 license for the Rams and $50,000 for the Chargers that offer similar perks without the guaranteed right to buy other tickets. There are also 10,000 “club” seats with SSLs ranging from $15,000-$35,000 for the Rams and $10,000-$25,000 for the Chargers. The tickets will cost $375 per game for the Rams and $350 per game for the Chargers.

“We’ve tried to be very thoughtful about how to price this building,” Rams executive vice president and COO Kevin Demoff said, via the Orange County Register. “We understand it’s a uniquely premium and unbelievable experience, but we tried to make sure that it takes into consideration what the commensurate value should be for the fan. We’ve done two years worth of focus groups and surveys and talking to fans and we feel this is a very thoughtfully priced map that provides the appropriate value for each seat.”

Both teams are pitching a new approach to the seat licenses by offering the chance to have the payment refundable after 50 years. That makes the fee tax-free to the teams, who say that all proceeds will be put toward construction costs.

Prices for non-club seats have not been announced yet. All season tickets will require a SSL, although the price for many of those seats is expected to be well below the prices announced this week.