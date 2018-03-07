Rams trade Alec Ogletree to Giants for draft picks

Getty Images

Alec Ogletree is on the move from Los Angeles to New York.

Ogletree, a linebacker who has played his entire five-year career with the Rams, is being traded to the Giants. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Giants will send their fourth-round pick and their sixth-round pick to the Rams for Ogletree. The Rams’ 2019 seventh-round pick will also be part of the deal.

No trade can become official until the league year starts in a week, but trade agreements can be made, and the Rams have been active on the trade market. They’ve also traded for cornerback Marcus Peters from Kansas City, and they traded defensive end Robert Quinn to the Dolphins.

The 26-year-old Ogletree started every game except the Rams’ meaningless Week 17 game last season. But with a $7 million roster bonus coming up and a $3 million base salary, it’s not surprising the Rams wanted his $10 million cap hit off their books. Now the Giants will take that hit, and hope they’ve bolstered their defense.