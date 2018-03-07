Rams trade Alec Ogletree to Giants for draft picks

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 7, 2018, 4:03 PM EST
Alec Ogletree is on the move from Los Angeles to New York.

Ogletree, a linebacker who has played his entire five-year career with the Rams, is being traded to the Giants. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Giants will send their fourth-round pick and their sixth-round pick to the Rams for Ogletree. The Rams’ 2019 seventh-round pick will also be part of the deal.

No trade can become official until the league year starts in a week, but trade agreements can be made, and the Rams have been active on the trade market. They’ve also traded for cornerback Marcus Peters from Kansas City, and they traded defensive end Robert Quinn to the Dolphins.

The 26-year-old Ogletree started every game except the Rams’ meaningless Week 17 game last season. But with a $7 million roster bonus coming up and a $3 million base salary, it’s not surprising the Rams wanted his $10 million cap hit off their books. Now the Giants will take that hit, and hope they’ve bolstered their defense.

24 responses to “Rams trade Alec Ogletree to Giants for draft picks

  1. Legitimately confused here. We now have 1 starting LB from 2017 on the team, and he was arguably the worst one. C’mon Snead don’t let us down.

  4. Rams are making noise with a lot of trades recently. Ogletree wasn’t a fit in the 3-4 defense.

  5. Stu Bidaciou says:
    March 7, 2018 at 4:08 pm
    They trade quinn and olgltree and get peters…who’s doing the math for rams? They will take a big step back next year.
    they’re getting rid of pieces that didn’t fit their 3-4 defense and gaining picks and salary cap space. It’s a good move. They were good last year but you don’t get better by settling with “good”

    Frankly, I would put more trust in Wade Phillips’ decisions than anyone else. He made that defense what it is and if he knows how to make it better he knows what he is doing.

  7. ummmm, Minus the fact that the $10M cap hit is a big one….Im kind of wishing the Bears would have gotten involved, if you could restructure his deal this guy is a BEAST

  11. Robert Quinn didn’t fit the 3-4, but Ogletree came from a 3-4 system in college, I believe they are trying to get rid his contract, they are going to need cap space for peters and gurley. But i gotta agree with Stu, i don’t see the point of getting rid of 3 out 4 starting linebackers in a system that relies on the LBs more than anything. To say their not going to take a step back at least in the first half of the season is a bit short sighted.

    phootbolgawd says:
    March 7, 2018 at 4:22 pm
  13. And the Rams salary dump continues. Kronke’s stadium is massively under-capitalized, and he’ll be doing this for years until he gets on top of the payments and starts generating revenue. Meanwhile, the team is losing all it’s best players. They’ll be at the cap minimum for years. Enjoy your one-year playoff run Rams fans.

    ramsnation88 says:
    Legitimately confused here. We now have 1 starting LB from 2017 on the team, and he was arguably the worst one. C’mon Snead don’t let us down.
    Makes total sense if you have a stadium to pay for. Kronke did the same thing with Arsenal, and they haven’t been competitive for years. Rams will be at 89% cap minimum for several years to come. Get used to it. These moves have nothing to do with football.

  15. That bum Reese is gone and they finally start looking at LBs that should be working at grocery stores! Let’s hope this is the beginning of good things.

  16. At this moment it appears as if the Rams will need to score a lot of points to win next year.

  19. Ogletree is a very good player, but the savings in cap room along with the fact ILB in a 3-4 is one of the easiest positions to find players in, makes this a good move. I don’t really get the Quinn trade other than for cap purposes, but this one makes some sense.

  21. It’s all about the cap hit and who the Rams have to re-sign. Dude is a stud but that contract is a bit high.

  24. Its not just a “cap space” move. its a “played below average, overpaid, didnt fit the scheme, and yes a cap space move”. Rams fans who watched the games saw Tree whiff on numerous occasions. Great leader, you can pound your chest all you want, but we’ve seen enough of him on the field

