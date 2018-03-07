Report: Arrest warrant issued for Letroy Guion after missed court appearance in DUI case

Getty Images

Former Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Letroy Guion was arrested on DUI charges last June in Hawaii. Guion elected to take the case to trial despite being quoted in the police report telling officers “I know I’m drunk.”

However, an arrest warrant has again been issued for Guion. According to TMZ, a bench warrant was issued for Guion’s arrest after failing to appear in court on Monday.

Guion’s initial arrest came after apparently celebrating his birthday in Waikiki. He failed a breathalyzer test after being observed drifting between lanes and had a blood alcohol level just over the legal limit.

The Packers released Guion in August as he was already facing a four-game suspension for a PED violation as well.