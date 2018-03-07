Report: Broncos have had discussions with 49ers about Aqib Talib

Getty Images

The 49ers are discussing a trade with the Broncos for cornerback Aqib Talib, Dianna Russini of ESPN reports. But the trade appears unlikely, Russini adds, which would suit Talib as he prefers his release so he can return to the Patriots.

Talib, 32, is due to make $11 million in base salary and count $12 million against the cap. The Broncos would save $11 million with his trade or release.

Talib recently responded to a tweet from the NFL about the possibility of the Broncos moving him, asking, “Who’s coming to get me?”

In 10 seasons, Talib has 34 interceptions, 10 touchdowns and 117 pass breakups. He played 19 games with the Patriots over two seasons after they traded for him during the 2012 season.