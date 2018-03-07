Report: Chris Baker signing with Bengals

Getty Images

Defensive lineman Chris Baker has agreed to a one-year deal with Cincinnati, via Chick Hernandez of NBC Sports Washington.

Baker, who is down to 300 pounds, has passed his physical, via Hernandez.

The Bucs signed Baker to a three-year, $15.75 million contract, with $6 million guaranteed, during the 2017 offseason. But Baker, who made only 33 tackles in 15 games, didn’t prove a fit in any way, and the Bucs elected to save $4.88 million with his release.

Baker, 30, previously spent five seasons in Washington, where he made 168 tackles and 11.5 tackles.