Report: Dolphins have not ruled out releasing Ndamukong Suh

The Dolphins continue to ponder what to do with Ndamukong Suh and have not ruled out releasing the defensive tackle, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Miami, per Jackson, is trying to determine whether to restructure Suh’s contract — if he is willing — or cut him. Suh has a cap hit of $26.1 million for 2018.

The Dolphins have until March 19 to decide their course of action. That’s when $8.5 million of his $17 million base salary becomes guaranteed.

Suh, 31, has made five Pro Bowls. In three seasons in Miami, he has 15.5 sacks and 181 tackles.