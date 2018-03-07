Report: Jerry Jones reimbursed NFL for $2M in legal fees

AP

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had a hearing with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell this week about the league’s demand that Jones reimburse more than $2 million in legal fees incurred during the Ezekiel Elliott suspension litigation.

The league cited an obligation for teams to repay the league if they offer “substantial assistance” to a third party engaged in litgation with the league while the Cowboys argued that they were merely observers in the Elliott matter. The demand came at Goodell’s discretion and any ruling on Jones’ appeal was also for Goodell to decide.

The league issued a statement closing the matter on Wednesday.

“After a hearing with the Commissioner and the Finance Committee, the matter of the reimbursement of legal fees has been resolved to the satisfaction of all parties.”

The league did not say what the resolution of the matter was, but Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Jones paid the more than $2 million in fees sought by the league. Whether Jones was really satisfied by that outcome is for him to say, but his appeal of the initial ruling suggests he was hoping for a different outcome when things got underway.