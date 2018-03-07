Report: Patriots are releasing Martellus Bennett

Posted by Charean Williams on March 7, 2018, 4:11 PM EST
One Bennett is getting traded. The other is getting released.

Not long after news broke that the Seahawks are trading defensive end Michael Bennett to the Eagles comes word that the Patriots will release tight end Martellus Bennett, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Martellus Bennett played only 24 snaps in two games with the Patriots in 2017 before going on injured reserve with a shoulder injury. New England had claimed him off waivers from the Packers on November 9.

Bennett’s contract called for a $2 million roster bonus on the third day of the 2018 league year.

In 10 NFL seasons with five teams, Bennett has 433 catches for 4,573 yards and 30 touchdowns.

31 responses to “Report: Patriots are releasing Martellus Bennett

  1. So this was yet another one of Bilicheats “brilliant” moves when they got him, is this another “brilliant” move now that they released him pats fans?

  5. Still cant rule out them simply negotiating a new deal and having him back.

    But aLaso as far as the Gronk speculation goes it does not sound like they are prepping for being without him. But that is simply wild speculation just like all the people predicting he is gone. (Truth – none of us know squat)

  6. So this was yet another one of Bilicheats “brilliant” moves when they got him, is this another “brilliant” move now that they released him pats fans?
    ************************

    Yes, it is – since they can re-sign him to a new contract and not have to pay the $2m roster bonus – it’s called managing the salary cap, your team should try it.

  7. Tons of talent, but lazy and even more mouth! Could be on his way out soon. How many teams is this now for him ?!?!

  9. scmems07 says:
    So this was yet another one of Bilicheats “brilliant” moves when they got him, is this another “brilliant” move now that they released him pats fans?

    =========

    uh, the difference is, now he’s injured. Not too hard for most people to understand.

    If football geniuses could just let us know which players familiar with our system are going to get injured, we could easily avoid this.

  12. Interesting on the timing of this.

    I wonder if BB was planning on letting Bennett go anyway. But held on to him to see if he can get his brother in a trade.

    That would have fired the other one up.

    But this tells me that Gronk has committed to coming back to BB.

  15. scmems07 says:
    March 7, 2018 at 4:14 pm
    So this was yet another one of Bilicheats “brilliant” moves when they got him, is this another “brilliant” move now that they released him pats fans?

    ———-

    As a matter of fact, yes…yes it is.

  18. scmems07 says:
    March 7, 2018 at 4:14 pm
    So this was yet another one of Bilicheats “brilliant” moves when they got him, is this another “brilliant” move now that they released him pats fans?

    16 15 Rate This

    ————————

    Your jealousy just oozes. I don’t think the best GM ever, in any sport, never being in a cap hell, building quality depth, while seeking his 8th straight conf title game in 2018.

    Who knows, maybe they resign him on a 1 year deal at a reduced salary. Because, who else would want Bennett at this point?

    It’s very likely only BB can handle Bennett in a locker room.

  19. Wellman says:
    March 7, 2018 at 4:16 pm
    Still cant rule out them simply negotiating a new deal and having him back.

    But aLaso as far as the Gronk speculation goes it does not sound like they are prepping for being without him. But that is simply wild speculation just like all the people predicting he is gone. (Truth – none of us know squat)

    2 0 Rate This

    ——————-

    ^This right here.

  26. He was injured before the Pts picked him up, and I would be very surprised as has been suggested that he’s picked up again on a new “brilliant” contract. The Pats just pick up everyone – no brilliance in that. And Pats fans say “Oh, come to NE” like its some strategy. Like their coaching and player trees, it’s a myth. One the rest of us figured out long ago.

  28. @scmems07

    This was the expected move, even when the Pats signed Bennett last season. It actually would not be a surprise if they now sign him for less guaranteed money.

    And that is just one of thousands of reasons why BB is the greatest GM of all time, and the greatest HC of all time.

  30. Love or hate his persona, he stepped up big in Gronk’s absence while playing hurt himself in 2016. The probably don’t make and win that Super Bowl without his contributions, not just as a receiving option, but maybe more importantly as a blocker. Fare thee well, Unicorn.

  31. One of the easiest ways to convince a player to resign with you is to cut him so you can skip out on paying him a bonus. Players know that kind of loyalty is hard to come by. Especially pragmatic straight-shooters like Marty B.

