Report: Patriots are releasing Martellus Bennett

Getty Images

One Bennett is getting traded. The other is getting released.

Not long after news broke that the Seahawks are trading defensive end Michael Bennett to the Eagles comes word that the Patriots will release tight end Martellus Bennett, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Martellus Bennett played only 24 snaps in two games with the Patriots in 2017 before going on injured reserve with a shoulder injury. New England had claimed him off waivers from the Packers on November 9.

Bennett’s contract called for a $2 million roster bonus on the third day of the 2018 league year.

In 10 NFL seasons with five teams, Bennett has 433 catches for 4,573 yards and 30 touchdowns.