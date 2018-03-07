Report: Peyton Manning could get up to $10 million per year from FOX or ESPN

Posted by Mike Florio on March 7, 2018, 12:00 PM EST
Twenty years ago, as a rookie quarterback in the NFL, Peyton Manning signed a contract that paid him $8 million per year. Soon, he could be making 25 percent more than that as a rookie broadcaster.

Michael McCarthy of SportingNews.com reports that ESPN and FOX are prepared to pay Manning up to $10 million per year to work as the primary analyst on Monday Night Football or Thursday Night Football.

For ESPN, an eight-figure salary would represent a $3.5 million increase over the annual compensation previously paid to Jon Gruden, who left broadcasting to reportedly make $10 million per year as coach of the Raiders.

The competition between ESPN and FOX for Manning’s services has created a sense of inevitability that he’ll take a TV job. He has said nothing to give credence to this, apart from driving the pace car at the Daytona 500, a NASCAR race televised by FOX.

Manning is widely regarded as a natural at television, combining an ability to speak extemporaneously in a naturally funny, self-aware way with a relentless work ethic that will ensure the highest level of preparation.

If the money is equal, FOX arguably would provide the better opportunity, with a bigger audience and a schedule that would allow Manning to spend weekends at home. He also could, in theory, join the Joe Buck/Troy Aikman team for postseason games or the Super Bowl.

67 responses to “Report: Peyton Manning could get up to $10 million per year from FOX or ESPN

  4. Honestly when will Fox, ESPN, NBC and any other broadcaster learn, we don’t tune in to hear the commentary. That’s like following an adult movie for the plot.

    We tune in to see a good game, and quite frankly if there were no announcers period I imagine 95% of viewers would be happy about that fact.

    So save your money, give us better options for games and stop thinking ratings are down because John Gruden isn’t speaking.

  12. Does he really make that much of a difference? Props if he does but I wonder what the ratings difference would be after the initial buzz would be if it was Manning or Joe Schmo. I mute the announces and play music but that is me.

  14. He would be a natural in NFL broadcasting. I don’t think his heart is into it. He wants percentage ownership of an NFL team and perhaps a GM role. He doesn’t need the money, current net worth is $225M.

  17. Football hasn’t been the same since Peyton retired. Hopefully he can resurrect MNF.

  23. Joe Buck makes watching football as much fun as getting punched in the face repeatedly. Troy Aikman only looks semi decent, because he is next to the worst Play by Play guy. Can them both Fox, and you will see ratings increase.

  25. gah05 says:
    March 7, 2018 at 12:08 pm
    With his humour, charisma & vast football knowledge, Peyton is a natural for this. Hope to see him next season.

    Hilarious. Everyone will need to buy larger tv screens to accomodate that HGH head.

    Just super. My plasma has been just fine for a while now.

  29. One of the reasons Romo is so good is because he’s candid.

    Manning is hilarious. He’s proven that hosting the ESPYs and SNL and is generally considered to be a good guy. I just don’t know how candid he’ll be and if he’ll be willing to criticize players the way Romo sometimes did this past season.

  30. tylawspick6 says:
    March 7, 2018 at 12:24 pm

    Will he discuss his Chinese HGH from Guyer that he used and covered up with Goodell?
    If you are going to go there you might as well go The Full Stevenson and include the shtick with the media and officials conspiring with them against the Pats.

  32. ak185 says:
    March 7, 2018 at 12:31 pm
    No, tylawspick6, he heard that you had that covered.

    That’s interesting because the prior precedent under Goodell for admitting HGH is sent to your house, is an immediate 6 game suspension.

    Wonder why that didn’t happen after Gomer lied about who the HGH was for?

  34. corkspop says:
    March 7, 2018 at 12:20 pm
    Engaging, personable football expert with a pleasant, solid voice. Looking forward to this.

    Yes, someone who sounds like Gomer Pyle is what I want to listen to for 3 hours.

  35. Why hasn’t anybody from the media asked Garage Head about his HGH use and how he threw his pregnant wife under the bus?

  37. Clearly Pat fan is jealous that Peyton is generally well liked by all fan bases and Brady isn’t.

    That’s because Peyton is humble and likeable and Brady is neither of those things.

  39. hakunamangata says:
    March 7, 2018 at 12:08 pm

    Honestly when will Fox, ESPN, NBC and any other broadcaster learn, we don’t tune in to hear the commentary.
    I don’t tune in for the commentary either, but since it is part of the broadcast, it should at least be entertaining, like it is with Romo. That’s why Joe Buck is so universally reviled, because he is duller than a bread knife.

  40. commentawaitingdeletion says:
    March 7, 2018 at 12:36 pm
    tylawspick6 says:
    March 7, 2018 at 12:24 pm

    Will he discuss his Chinese HGH from Guyer that he used and covered up with Goodell?
    If you are going to go there you might as well go The Full Stevenson and include the shtick with the media and officials conspiring with them against the Pats.

    Yes, it’s so confusing as to why Goodell arrived into the NFL and then started to concoct fake scandals about the Pats, while allowing other AFC teams like Denver, NY Jets, Baltimore, Indy, Pittsburgh, etc, to so brazenly.

    I know why.

    Do you?

    How is Ray Rice doing? Did Goodell see the tape or not? Why did he try to protect Baltimore?

    Hmm…….

    Any rule changes expected during a game or in the season to affect the Pats? Just wondering what ol’ Jonnie Harbaugh has cooked up this offseason.

  41. Braz says:
    March 7, 2018 at 12:45 pm
    Clearly Pat fan is jealous that Peyton is generally well liked by all fan bases and Brady isn’t.

    That’s because Peyton is humble and likeable and Brady is neither of those things.

    Yes, Manning throwing his O Line under the bus, or his kicker, is pure class as he throws 2 more key INTs in a playoff loss.

  42. Just like corporate America. ESPN has fired 100’s of people and is going to pay 1 person more than all of them combined. Then for good measure they will probably raise the fees.

    Note to ESPN we watch for games and highlights NOT for personalities and politics!

  43. joetoronto says:
    March 7, 2018 at 12:43 pm
    Why hasn’t anybody from the media asked Garage Head about his HGH use and how he threw his pregnant wife under the bus?

    ————–

    Great question. Why didn’t ESPN, of all people, who LIVE for clicks on webpages, also not ask him about it?

    Interesting, isn’t it?

  44. Braz says:
    March 7, 2018 at 12:45 pm

    Clearly Pat fan is jealous that Peyton is generally well liked by all fan bases and Brady isn’t.
    Who is Pat, and why are you so compulsively obsessed with the Patriots?

  48. He should double dip and rent ad space on his forehead.
    Would you like to tell him that in person? Nice personal attack from a fanboy loza.

  49. Braz says:
    March 7, 2018 at 12:45 pm
    Clearly Pat fan is jealous that Peyton is generally well liked by all fan bases and Brady isn’t.

    That’s because Peyton is humble and likeable and Brady is neither of those things.

    Humble? Remember the time Peyton threw his offensive line under the bus? Funny, I don’t ever remember Brady blaming any teammate for a loss…

  50. concretechuckles says:
    March 7, 2018 at 12:29 pm
    That buys a lot of Papa John’s pizza and Nationwide insurance.
    He cut ties and sold all his Papa John’s stock earlier today

  51. Why would he have the slightest interest in ever working again, outside of any philanthropical things he does? He’s made over a 1/4 of a billion dollars if not a whole lot more than that. He can keep doing his endorsements if he wants, which are easy and not time consuming.

  54. Peyton Manning could get up to $10 million per year from FOX or ESPN
    That’s 1Mill per inch of forehead

  56. He’ll need a former RB like Edgerrin James working the sideline so he has someone to blame when things go wrong in the booth.

  58. That’s because Peyton is humble and likeable and Brady is neither of those things.
    ==========================================
    Yeah it doesn’t help that Brady cries for flags like no other and the refs oblige.

  59. LOL – Last month when a post when up here about Fox and ESPN both wanting Manning I posted “First one to bid $10M per” and got laughed at. Manning is laughing now…

  62. They could offset his salary by projecting advertising on his massive forehead during the broadcast.

  63. Do they think he’s going to be bringing in $10M worth of viewers? Are there really that many people who weren’t watching who will if Peyton is commentating?

  64. Obviously not a fan of Peyton as a player because he was usually in direct competition with NE but he will be a good analyst, hes a smart football mind. I dont think the average fan cares about that though when someone is announcing though. A more adept fan probably would be intrigued

  65. Great finally get rid of him on sundays with all the Papa Johns commercials and still gonna have to deal with him

  66. Mr. Wright 212 says:
    March 7, 2018 at 12:37 pm

    Romo is terrible. How do people like that babbling know-it-all who doesn’t know half of what he speaks?
    I’d expect nothing less from a Giants fan. The fact is that he does know what he is talking about, and he is entertaining.

