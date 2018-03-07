Report: Richard Sherman doesn’t want to restructure deal

Getty Images

Will they or won’t they? Do they or don’t they?

The stories coming out of Seattle have been all over the place, but Gregg Bell of The News Tribune cleared up some of the Richard Sherman reports from today.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll and General Manager John Schneider did not have a face-to-face meeting with Sherman. Instead, they talked over the phone as Sherman was headed to Las Vegas for the NFLPA meetings.

Sherman does not want to restructure the final year of his deal to lower his $11 million base salary, per Bell, and the Seahawks are deciding what to do now.

The Seahawks could release Sherman and take their chances that, because he is coming off surgery on both Achilles, that he won’t find a big deal elsewhere and could return for less money.