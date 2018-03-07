Report: Richard Sherman discussing future with Seahawks Wednesday

Getty Images

Social media messages from Seahawks cornerback Jeremy Lane and safety Kam Chancellor on Wednesday suggested that something is afoot regarding cornerback Richard Sherman‘s spot on the team’s roster, but there’s been no word of what that might be from the team or Sherman.

That remains the case, but there’s more evidence that Sherman’s time in Seattle is coming to an end. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Sherman has been saying goodbye to his teammates over the last 24 hours.

While Sherman is telling people he won’t be on the team, Rapoport adds that “nothing is set in stone” regarding Sherman’s future. That may change in the near future. His colleague Tom Pelissero reports that Sherman will be meeting with General Manager John Schneider and head coach Pete Carroll on Wednesday to discuss what’s next for team and player.

For his part, Sherman told Josina Anderson of ESPN that he “been told anything” and isn’t sure what Lane and Chancellor’s tweets were referencing. He said “not in my mind” when asked last month if he had doubts he’d be back with the Seahawks in 2018.

Parting ways with Sherman would clear $11 million in cap space for the Seahawks and fit right in with what’s shaping up to be an offseason of significant change in Seattle.