Report: Richard Sherman discussing future with Seahawks Wednesday

Social media messages from Seahawks cornerback Jeremy Lane and safety Kam Chancellor on Wednesday suggested that something is afoot regarding cornerback Richard Sherman‘s spot on the team’s roster, but there’s been no word of what that might be from the team or Sherman.

That remains the case, but there’s more evidence that Sherman’s time in Seattle is coming to an end. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Sherman has been saying goodbye to his teammates over the last 24 hours.

While Sherman is telling people he won’t be on the team, Rapoport adds that “nothing is set in stone” regarding Sherman’s future. That may change in the near future. His colleague Tom Pelissero reports that Sherman will be meeting with General Manager John Schneider and head coach Pete Carroll on Wednesday to discuss what’s next for team and player.

For his part, Sherman told Josina Anderson of ESPN that he “been told anything” and isn’t sure what Lane and Chancellor’s tweets were referencing. He said “not in my mind” when asked last month if he had doubts he’d be back with the Seahawks in 2018.

Parting ways with Sherman would clear $11 million in cap space for the Seahawks and fit right in with what’s shaping up to be an offseason of significant change in Seattle.

21 responses to “Report: Richard Sherman discussing future with Seahawks Wednesday

  1. I hope the Bears can land him. We’d have a good secondary for the first time in 10 years between him and Fuller and Amos and Eddie Jackson.

  2. So y’all still paying attention to that Diva? He might be a step better than Revis, but in reality both are over the hill.

  5. Great player. I like that he isn’t afraid to express his opinion too, although most don’t. Our country needs to learn that it is ok to have different opinions. You don’t have to fight to the death to prove your view is “right”.

  7. As a Niners fan, I’ve always gotten the sense that Sherman is the guy you love when he’s on your team and the guy you hate when he’s on the opponent.

    Very smart guy. I’ve always respected his game.

  9. Hawks are strapped for salary cap money. If they want to sign Earl Thomas and perhaps, Sheldon Richardson, they had no choice. And Bennett is gone to the eagles, so they might need Richardson even more and want to sign Dion Jordon. So this makes sense in that standpoint. But they are in semi rebuild mode and won’t be competitive, superbowl wise, for at least two years.

  10. Great player, and a smart guy. However, I never like people that take any opportunity to remind everyone about how smart they are. I find him exceedingly annoying. Humility is not his strong suit.

  11. There goes Pete Carroll again, throwing his players under the bus first chance he gets.

  12. sherman gave this era of the Hawks so much of their skill and swagger. a great player. I understand how it works, contract vs value equation, and the injury a factor too.

    But, man, seeing this all happen ain’t no fun . . .

  14. He’s due to make over $11 million this year and he’s nowhere close to being that type of player any longer. That contract was a disaster for Seattle because his best days were over by the time they signed him to that huge deal.

  16. Given Miami has 4 starting caliber DE’s, Seattle just lost their best two, and Miami supposedly wanted to trade for Sherman last year, I could see a swap of a DE for Sherman

  18. other than QB’s – seems like most team era are around 5 yrs — it’s been the case in NE with the only real constants for 15 yrs being Brady/Belichick. Seattle’s 5-yr run has been damn good – but they need to revamp to stay in the game.

    At it’s peak – this version of the seahawks D was one of the best – they dismantled Denver in that SB win – and their defensive backfield had 3 multi-season pro bowlers, and 2 guys likely to make the HOF.

    It’s been the best run in franchise history. Russell’s team now, and we’ll see how for that gets us.

  19. The 4 seasons prior to this big contract: Averaged 47 tackles and 6 interceptions per year.
    The 3 seasons since: 32 tackles and 2.6 interceptions.

