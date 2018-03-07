Report: Seahawks to explore trade options for Richard Sherman

Posted by Charean Williams on March 7, 2018, 4:56 PM EST
After meeting with cornerback Richard Sherman, the Seahawks are expected to explore trade options, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Rapoport adds the Seahawks could release Sherman or potentially keep him at “likely a different salary.”

General Manager John Schneider and coach Pete Carroll discussed Sherman’s future with him Wednesday as teammates tweeted what sounded like good-bye messages to Sherman.

The Seahawks would clear $11 million in cap space by parting ways with Sherman.

Sherman played only nine games last season before tearing his right Achilles. Carroll said last week Sherman also underwent surgery to clean up his left Achilles.

23 responses to “Report: Seahawks to explore trade options for Richard Sherman

  2. The legion is doomed because they’re old and beaten up, thanks for the memories & good luck with the Browns.

  3. Patriots make the most sense. They need a corner.

    Belichick loves one year projects. (Sherman is a free agent in 2019).

    And I’m sure Sherman wants to not only go somewhere to win a ring, but to boost up his value for 12 months from now.

  8. They’ll explore trades, then realize they will need to release him. Sure, he’s been good in the past, but he tore his Achille’s. No one knows how his body will recover and 11 million is a bit of money to gamble.

  10. would you trade a janitor for this guy, who is owed $13 million and probably won’t be healthy enough to play 16 games? After the next season he is a free agent. That is a very expensive rental for less than 1 season.

  12. “Belichick loves one year projects. (Sherman is a free agent in 2019).” Who will trade for a guy who can’t pass a medical? Particularly when you know if you wait, he will be cut and you can get him for a portion of the $11M owed this year. And, it’s hard to come back from Achilles tears, especially at that position.

  15. Didn’t people write off Adrian Peterson and didn’t he come back and rush for 2000 yards or something…. with modern medicine and the way these guys train and look after themselves, don’t count Richard Sherman out until the after the 2018 season

  16. Like others said, that achillies surgery is a huge issue. Maybe some team takes a chance on him and luckily he comes back but it won’t be on his current contract.

  19. Man how quickly these guys get old before you know it. Him Revis Talib going down that last portion of a football career, they have been fun to watch.

  21. He was good copy but he’s done. I’ll never forget the look on his face when Butler picked off Wilson in the SB. #ohno #whathappened

  22. Sherman is washed up, turning 30 at the end of this month — “half the man” (CB) that he used to be.

    Now, with Bennett and Sherman (pretty much) gone, the Seahawks have once again become the “Seahacks” lol

    —————————
    Patriots do make some sense, but I dont see them or any other team doing a trade, even a cheap one. That 11 million salary is an issue to take on with his current heath situation etc. More likely will be no takers, a pass through waivers, then someone will sign him at a lower amount. Sure that could be the Patriots but they are not the only possibility.

