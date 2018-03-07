Report: Seahawks to explore trade options for Richard Sherman

Getty Images

After meeting with cornerback Richard Sherman, the Seahawks are expected to explore trade options, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Rapoport adds the Seahawks could release Sherman or potentially keep him at “likely a different salary.”

General Manager John Schneider and coach Pete Carroll discussed Sherman’s future with him Wednesday as teammates tweeted what sounded like good-bye messages to Sherman.

The Seahawks would clear $11 million in cap space by parting ways with Sherman.

Sherman played only nine games last season before tearing his right Achilles. Carroll said last week Sherman also underwent surgery to clean up his left Achilles.