Report: Seahawks will release Richard Sherman “in next couple of days”

The Seahawks obviously would listen to trade offers for Richard Sherman, but it isn’t likely their phone is ringing off the hook.

Considering the cornerback’s $13.2 million cap number and the fact that the Seahawks plan to cut Sherman pretty much guarantees any team interested in Sherman will wait for his release.

That could come sooner than later, with the Seahawks expected to release Sherman “in the next couple of days,” Mike Silver of NFL Media reports.

Seattle, though, has hopes of bringing back Sherman for a lesser salary if he doesn’t land a big deal elsewhere.

Sherman’s market will be interesting considering he had surgery on both Achilles. He played only nine games last season before tearing his right Achilles, and coach Pete Carroll said last week Sherman also underwent surgery to clean up his left Achilles.

Silver also reports that the Seahawks will listen to trade offers for safety Earl Thomas, but they are “seeking a lot in return.”