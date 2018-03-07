Report: Seahawks will release Richard Sherman “in next couple of days”

Posted by Charean Williams on March 7, 2018, 7:54 PM EST
Getty Images

The Seahawks obviously would listen to trade offers for Richard Sherman, but it isn’t likely their phone is ringing off the hook.

Considering the cornerback’s $13.2 million cap number and the fact that the Seahawks plan to cut Sherman pretty much guarantees any team interested in Sherman will wait for his release.

That could come sooner than later, with the Seahawks expected to release Sherman “in the next couple of days,” Mike Silver of NFL Media reports.

Seattle, though, has hopes of bringing back Sherman for a lesser salary if he doesn’t land a big deal elsewhere.

Sherman’s market will be interesting considering he had surgery on both Achilles. He played only nine games last season before tearing his right Achilles, and coach Pete Carroll said last week Sherman also underwent surgery to clean up his left Achilles.

Silver also reports that the Seahawks will listen to trade offers for safety Earl Thomas, but they are “seeking a lot in return.”

12 responses to “Report: Seahawks will release Richard Sherman “in next couple of days”

  1. “Sherman’s market will be interesting considering he had surgery on both Achilles.”

    Not to mention he’s arguably a malcontent who drastically overestimates his NFL value. …Didn’t Seattle announce that nobody called for him last offseason when he wanted to explore the market?

  3. No trade?
    What happened to the trade?
    I’ll give you a 5th rounder, for an older CB with a big mouth, coming off a major injury.
    He can be just like Darrell Revis.

  9. Considering the cornerback’s $13.2 million cap number and the fact that the Seahawks plan to cut Sherman pretty much guarantees any team interested in Sherman will wait for his release.
    _______________________________

    Why would a team like the Browns or Vikings, who have a ton of cap room, wait until Sherman hits the open market and can sign with anyone?

  10. Seahawks blowing it up.

    Can we get Russell Wilson on the trade block too?

    Sincerely,

    Cleveland, New York, Denver, Minnesota, Arizona, Buffalo.

  11. If anybody signs this guy I just don’t get it. He’s clearly slowed down. Great in his prime, but look at the tape the last 2 years, people run by him.

    Not a smart sign for anybody unless he comes cheap and plays the slot. He has too big an ego for that.

  12. “If anybody signs this guy I just don’t get it. He’s clearly slowed down. Great in his prime, but look at the tape the last 2 years, people run by him.”

    just not the case. he gets outquicked by the fast little guys – but his size makes going over the top on him as tough as against any DB in the league. Of course, that’s all pre-Achilles . . .

