Report: Seahawks willing to trade Earl Thomas

The Seahawks are either going to keep safety Earl Thomas . . . or they’re going to trade him.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported two days ago the Seahawks planned to keep Thomas. Now comes word from Mike Silver of NFL Media that the Seahawks are willing to listen to trade offers for Thomas.

Both could end up being right.

The Seahawks probably would trade Thomas if a team offered “a lot in return,” which is what Silver said it would take. But considering Seattle might not get “a lot in return,” Thomas likely ends up on the roster next season.

It doesn’t appear the Seahawks intend to cut Thomas.

Thomas, who has one year left on a four-year, $40 million extension he signed after the 2013 season that made him the league’s highest-paid safety, has threatened to hold out in the absence of a new deal. Seahawks General Manager John Schneider said at the NFL Scouting Combine that he met with Thomas’ representatives in Indianapolis.