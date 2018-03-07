Saints keep defensive end George Johnson for another year

Getty Images

The Saints won’t lose defensive end George Johnson.

Johnson, who was set to become a free agent next week, has re-signed with the Saints, according to Field Yates of ESPN.

It’s a one-year deal for 2018, presumably not paying much more than the league minimum.

The 30-year-old Johnson entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Buccaneers in 2010 and has also spent time with the Vikings and Lions. He ended last season on the Saints after the Lions cut him, and he immediately played well, recording 2.5 sacks in his first two games in New Orleans.