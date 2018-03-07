Saquon Barkley has no plans to rest now

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 7, 2018, 10:32 AM EST
By nailing his Scouting Combine testing, Saquon Barkely earned more praise than he was already getting.

But with a demanding travel schedule in his future the next two months, the Penn State running back has no plans on taking it easy.

During an interview with Alex Marvez and Gil Brandt on SiriusXM NFL Radio, Barkley said he is putting demands on himself to keep a regular workout regimen, despite a packed schedule of media appearances, visit with teams and awards ceremonies.

“The most important thing is taking care of your body and pushing yourself to the limit so you can continue to grow not only as an athlete but as a player,” Barkley said. “Even though through all these visits I might be here and there, I find time to make sure to work out. . . .

“Not find time. Demand time.”

It’s apparent he’s done his work already, after running his 40-yard dash in 4.40 seconds, posting a 41-inch vertical leap and putting up 29 repetitions of the 225-pound bench press. That kind of explosive ability was evident in his game tape at Penn State, but last week’s performance just underscored the potential that’s there.

He said he’s still considering whether to work out at all at Penn State’s pro day on March 20, but unless he just wants to do a three-cone drill or something, it’s hard to know what he’d gain. But he’s intent on continuing to work.

“A lot of vets and NFL guys and even coaches I’ve talked to say people when they’re done with the Combine think, ‘That’s it,'” he said. “They think they’ve made it and it’s, ‘Oh, now I just have to get to the draft. I did what I had to do.’

“No. You’ve still got work to do. You can’t take time off.”

That attitude toward work has helped put him where he is today, which is in the conversation to be one of the first players taken in the 2018 NFL Draft.

9 responses to “Saquon Barkley has no plans to rest now

  2. “KI-JANA CARTER…..BLAIR THOMAS…CURTIS ENIS”

    There, I got that out of the way, trolls. Now try to come up with something original and/or relevant.

  5. If the Browns pick Sam (the Interception Machine) Darnold over Barkley at #1, I will cry. It’s super rare to see a RB of this elite talent level in any draft. Do not blow your chance to get him!

  6. I respect his work ethic, but his agent should probably limit the amount of workouts he’s doing for teams. He has already proven himself to be an exceptional athlete deserving of a Top 5 pick. I would hate for him to seriously injure himself before he has a chance to make it to a camp.

  8. Saquon Barkley appears to be what most in the NFL Draft every year are not: a sure-fire, can’t miss. He is a rare beast; his mental makeup, along with his athleticism and ability, are a coach’s dream. He can be a player whose shoulders you can put your city and franchise on for the next 7-10 years, barring catastrophic injury, and not worry.

    The Browns need to take him #1. If they sign AJ McCarron or another solid QB option, there’s no need to spend a pick on a QB at #1 or #4, especially when the QB’s all coming out have question marks. See if someone slides to the top of Round 2, otherwise, use those draft picks to select the best players available and load up your roster, or use them to trade for available veterans.

