Seahawks trade Michael Bennett to Eagles for Marcus Johnson and a pick

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 7, 2018, 2:29 PM EST
Getty Images

Michael Bennett is on the way to the defending champions.

The Seahawks have agreed to trade Bennett and a seventh-round pick to the Eagles for backup receiver Marcus Johnson and a fifth-round pick, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Bennett had been widely perceived to be on the trading block as the Seahawks attempt to put together a younger, cheaper defense. Bennett and has three years left on his contract and has a cap hit of $7.4 million in 2018. The Eagles don’t have a lot of cap space, but they’ve decided to take on a fairly expensive veteran as they seek to win another Super Bowl.

The speedy Johnson joined the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Texas in 2016. He hasn’t played much and has just five catches in his NFL career, but he may be able to add something to the Seahawks’ offense in an offseason when the Seahawks are making big changes on their defense.

Permalink 69 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

69 responses to “Seahawks trade Michael Bennett to Eagles for Marcus Johnson and a pick

  11. What? I don’t want Bennet on the Eagles! Talk about killing team chemistry! And how is Howie going to get the Eagles under the cap now? You’re letting Robinson, Burton, and Bradham walk but you’re bringing in Michael Bennet? I know Howie is a magician but this trade boggles my mind!

  13. Bennett will find out that Philly fans are just as loyal, if not more as 12th man. However, the difference is Philly fans want to see him playing hard and not talking as much.

  15. I think Curry makes something like 11 Million this year and Bennett makes 7.4. Curry probably didn’t want to restructure and his 5 sacks in two years didn’t equate to that salary

  16. What? I don’t want Bennet on the Eagles! Talk about killing team chemistry! And how is Howie going to get the Eagles under the cap now? You’re letting Robinson, Burton, and Bradham walk but you’re bringing in Michael Bennet? I know Howie is a magician but this trade boggles my mind!
    ——-
    Seriously, after last year, how can doubt anything that the Eagles do?

  22. stucats says:

    March 7, 2018 at 2:30 pm

    bad trade by the She-gals, Bennett is done
    ______________________________________________

    Bennett is done, but it was a bad trade for the Seahawks? Yea, got it, clear as mud.

  24. birdwatcher100 says:
    March 7, 2018 at 2:38 pm
    What? I don’t want Bennet on the Eagles! Talk about killing team chemistry! And how is Howie going to get the Eagles under the cap now? You’re letting Robinson, Burton, and Bradham walk but you’re bringing in Michael Bennet? I know Howie is a magician but this trade boggles my mind!
    ——-
    Seriously, after last year, how can doubt anything that the Eagles do?
    ———-

    Easily. Fluke year.

  26. Cap issues aside, this might not be bad for the Eagles. Bennett talks too much and runs the risk of being a distraction, yet different coaches are able to hone in some players who would otherwise be trouble makers. Pederson might be able to run a tighter ship than the free-for-all that goes on in Seattle. And despite getting older, Bennett did have a solid season last year.

  27. Agree looks like curry is gone. too big of a contract. As of today they have 4 defensive ends long,graham,barnett and bennett .lots more moves coming for the Eagles. They are in cap hell.

  28. As a Ravens fan that is in desperate need for TE help (among other things), I’d have taken Burton over Bennett in a heartbeat.

    All things equal, Burton is probably the higher upside guy.

    How much is Burton going to command on the FA market? I think Bennett’s contract is about as high as the franchise tag for the position.

  31. Where are all the arm chair GM’s who said he would be out of the league lol. Funny Graham 29yrs old 9.5 sacks, Bennett 32yrs old 8.5 sacks. Yup he’s done smh. The over 30 club strikes again lol

    Birds are now down to 5 draft picks and even less cap space. Howie’s going all in or completely lost his mind.

  32. Howie said “I’m afraid that we’re going to get a bunch of bandwagon fans after winning the Super Bowl. How can I prevent that from happening? Oh,I know. I’ll trade for one of the most obnoxious and least likeable players in the league.” Mission Accomplished

  35. kcflake says:
    Wow. The Seahawks didn’t get jack for Bennett.
    ==

    The Seahawks couldn’t afford Bennett, didn’t want his politics in the locker room, and every team in the league knew it. They’re lucky to find a trading partner, as opposed to merely having to cut him, which I believe they were prepared to do.
    In light of those circumstances, they essentially swapped a seventh-round pick for a fifth-round pick, and the Eagles threw in a camp body. They never had the leverage to get great value for Bennett, but under the circumstances, they likely got as much as they could.
    Besides, Bennett limped off the field many times last season. He’s not a spring chicken either. The Eagles certainly got the better player, but for how long?

  36. “I feel bad for the Eagles for being so stupid to trade for a locker room distraction. I hope Blount knocks him out!”

    A Browns fan feeling bad for another franchise… funny… but then add the fact that he is talking about the current world champion Eagles… Hahahahahaha

  39. he’s a good player – slippery and hard to block – yes he’s getting older, but played through plantar fasciatis last year (and it showed) and still got 8.5 sacks.

    fans seem to hate him a lot more than his teammates. if he can stay healthy, he’ll contribute.

  42. This trade is aggravating me! You are basically choosing to go farther over the cap for a locker room cancer and now you need to trade Foles and Curry and let most of your free agents walk just to get under the cap! Plus, you gave up a 5th rounder? Please, tell me why this trade makes sense to anyone?

  43. cookerduff123 says:
    March 7, 2018 at 2:42 pm
    Cap issues aside, this might not be bad for the Eagles. Bennett talks too much and runs the risk of being a distraction, yet different coaches are able to hone in some players who would otherwise be trouble makers. Pederson might be able to run a tighter ship than the free-for-all that goes on in Seattle. And despite getting older, Bennett did have a solid season last year.

    —————
    I was thinking the same. Look how his brother can be an absolute tool everywhere he goes except NE where he is suddenly a wonderful team mate and an enjoyable citizen to have in the local community. The same could happen with Michael so we will just have to see.

  45. hustlelikerussell says:
    Bennett just got a false start on his way to Philly
    ==

    A neat trick for a defensive player, since only the offense can false start. Perhaps you meant he was offside?

  48. Looks like the eagles will continue to have the best rotation in the league at D end. I think wr Marcus johnson plays well in Seattle. He has potential.

  51. “This trade is aggravating me! You are basically choosing to go farther over the cap for a locker room cancer and now you need to trade Foles and Curry and let most of your free agents walk just to get under the cap! Plus, you gave up a 5th rounder? Please, tell me why this trade makes sense to anyone?”

    Understand where you’re coming from but I guess I have come to peace with putting some trust in the management team that built a Super Bowl roster.

  54. I’ve been a Seahawks fan since ’79 & this is some of the best trade news I’ve heard. So long Bennett! I feel bad for Eagles fans, your defense will be gifting penalty yards & you’ll also have his unstoppable mouth to contend with.

  55. Ya, not sure he’s a chemistry killer in a league where 85% of the players share his opinions because 85% of the players share his experiences. Please make better football opinions, because none of you seems to know what goes on in a lockerroom.

  56. Well……..”Trust the process”…..Howie/Doug have earned the benefit of the doubt.

  59. I’m a Seahawks fan, and I’m sorry to see Bennett go. Nothing he said ever bothered me in the slightest.

  60. Anyone that thinks getting a player of Bennett’s calibur is a bad thing is very very very very stupid.
    *******
    Either that or they realize that adding his salary will mean losing other talented players and may result in a less talented roster. Also, it’s “caliber” not “calibur”, but what do I know. I’m very very very very stupid.

  62. Bennett’s salary (and cap #s) for next 3 years.

    2018 – $1.65M
    2019 – $6.0M
    2020 – $7.5M

    Cheap one year rental depending on his production

    With the trade, the Seahawks absorb all the unamortized bonus money.

  64. rkt4mayor says:
    March 7, 2018 at 2:35 pm
    What? I don’t want Bennet on the Eagles! Talk about killing team chemistry!

    rkt4mayor says:
    March 7, 2018 at 2:51 pm
    This trade is aggravating me! You are basically choosing to go farther over the cap for a locker room cancer
    =====

    ATTENTION WHITE FOOTBALL FANBOY AMERICA:

    Michael Bennett is not a “locker room cancer”. He will not “kill team chemistry”. YOU don’t like him because of his politics. YOU will never spend 5 seconds in the Eagle lockeroom. What YOU think of him has nothing whatsoever to do with what his TEAMMATES think of him.

  65. Seahawks are disassembling the leagues best defense of the last half decade and everyone is offering 25 cents on the dollar. Schneider sure seems to get shafted on trades.

  66. typical… howie helped us get in position to win the superbowl and weeks later people are saying he doesnt know what he’s doing now… LOL. just shut up and watch football.

  67. “He’s good but idk if he’s worth the headache”

    That’s what they said about Jay Ajayi, and that trade worked out pretty well for the Eagles.

    There’s no reason to doubt Howie on this one.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!