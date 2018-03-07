Seahawks trade Michael Bennett to Eagles for Marcus Johnson and a pick

Getty Images

Michael Bennett is on the way to the defending champions.

The Seahawks have agreed to trade Bennett and a seventh-round pick to the Eagles for backup receiver Marcus Johnson and a fifth-round pick, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Bennett had been widely perceived to be on the trading block as the Seahawks attempt to put together a younger, cheaper defense. Bennett and has three years left on his contract and has a cap hit of $7.4 million in 2018. The Eagles don’t have a lot of cap space, but they’ve decided to take on a fairly expensive veteran as they seek to win another Super Bowl.

The speedy Johnson joined the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Texas in 2016. He hasn’t played much and has just five catches in his NFL career, but he may be able to add something to the Seahawks’ offense in an offseason when the Seahawks are making big changes on their defense.