Steelers free up some cap space, restructure Antonio Brown’s contract

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 7, 2018, 12:27 PM EST
Getty Images

The Steelers are near the bottom of the NFL in available salary cap space, but they’ve made a move that will help.

Steelers receiver Antonio Brown revealed today that he has restructured his contract. Brown posted a video of agent Drew Rosenhaus saying that the restructure will guarantee Brown’s pay this year but push some of the cap hit to future years to give the Steelers more cap space this year.

Brown is the highest-paid receiver in the NFL, and highly paid players often agree to restructure their deals to create more cap space — while not actually reducing the amount of money the player receives that year.

The Steelers still don’t have a lot of cap space and aren’t likely to be major players in free agency, but the Brown deal at least gives them some wiggle room to get below the salary cap.

8 responses to “Steelers free up some cap space, restructure Antonio Brown’s contract

  1. Steelers are in serious desperation mode. They are stuck with Brown the Clown for years now and they are only borrowing against the future to try to get into the Superbowl with Garbage Time Ben. Not gonna happen. This team is one injury away from total meltdown.

  3. Sure sounds like cap space for Bell. Don’t see anyone else worth mortgaging the future for and even then, is any RB worth screwing up your cap space for the next 5 years? Just ask the Ravens and what Flacco’s contract has done.

  5. redclaw1314 says:
    March 7, 2018 at 12:41 pm
    Steelers are definitely in win now mode. The question is whether or not Big Ben is up to the task.

    ——————

    By November Bell will be on IR, Ben will be talking about retirement and Tomlin will be staring off into nowhere

  6. So Le’Veon Bell is collateral damage from Colbert kicking the can down the road and strapping this team against the cap. Such a shame, the NFLPA needs to get involved in this as the RB position get seriously taken advantage of in these cases.

  7. The quest for seven Superbowl trophie’s is a tough one. If it were easy it wouldn’t take all of these NFL teams so long to try and catch up.

  8. This is comical at best. So the past 2 seasons Bell over 700 touches, over 3600 yrds and 20 TD’s . AB around 210 touches, over 1800 yrds and 21 TD’s.

    I wouldn’t be so quick to call Bell greedy lol. But until you can understand the business it will always be considered greed to the fanbase.

    I await all thumbs down. Sorry if the truth hurts but I give it to you from a old players perspective.

