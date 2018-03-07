Teammates tweet out an apparent goodbye to Richard Sherman

Getty Images

The Seahawks dangled cornerback Richard Sherman on the trade block last year, but nothing happened.

It appears something may have.

Seahawks cornerback Jeremy Lane just tweeted out what looks like a goodbye to Sherman, saying: “That text message got my heart hurting … damn 25 was my Dawg #WhatsNext.”

That text message got my heart hurting … damn 25 was my Dawg #WhatsNext — jeremy lane (@StayingInMyLane) March 7, 2018

Of course, 25 is Sherman’s jersey number. Safety Kam Chancellor is also sending his regards to Sherman on social media. Unless the Seahawks are engaged in an elaborate plot to mess with all of us, it appears something is up.

Sherman’s recovering from a torn Achilles last season and had a procedure on the other one recently, and there was uncertainty about his status anyway. Sherman was due to make $11 million this year, the final year of his contract.

In addition to a coaching staff overhaul, they also appear close to parting ways with defensive end Michael Bennett.

But Sherman as much as any member of that roster created the persona of the defense that was one of the NFC’s best in recent years.