Three years, $91 million fully guaranteed for Kirk Cousins is a stretch

Posted by Mike Florio on March 7, 2018, 11:26 AM EST
Getty Images

With free agency a week away, it’s important to separate the wheat from the crap. And there’s one specific report that seems more like crap than wheat.

Via KFAN, former Washington tight end Chris Cooley (who now has a radio show in D.C.) says that an agent told Cooley the Vikings will offer quarterback Kirk Cousins a fully-guaranteed three-year, $91 million contract. I quickly dismissed it when Paul Allen of KFAN asked about it during a Tuesday chat on his weekday radio show. But given that it keeps popping up, the time is right to point out the flaws.

First, the Vikings seem to be very sensitive about the importance of keeping enough cash and cap space available to retain as many of their other great players as possible. Committing $91 million fully guaranteed over the next three years will complicate that objective, dramatically.

Second, the current high-water mark for quarterbacks sits at $27.5 million annually. $30.33 million per year would represent an implausible spike, skipping over a slower progression of $28 million, $28.5 million, $29 million, $29.5 million, and $30 million.

Third, if the $91 million will be fully guaranteed, the Vikings would have to put the bulk of that money in escrow right now. For that reason, most teams resist fully guaranteed payments beyond two years. Only one — the Dolphins — have fully guaranteed the first three years of a contract, giving Ndamukong Suh $60 million at signing to cover 2015, 2016, and 2017.

Fourth, if the Vikings were to offer that much over three years, the Vikings would surely want more years on the back end, both for cap purposes (allowing the signing bonus to be spread over a longer period of time) and to give the Vikings the opportunity to keep Cousins under contract longer, if they choose to keep him beyond the guaranteed years.

Fifth, given that the Vikings have a better team than the Jets, the Vikings should be able to get Cousins for less than what the Jets would pay. And the Jets surely aren’t willing to fork over $91 million over three years, either.

While Cousins will indeed get paid, it would be a surprise if he hits an average of $30 million per year. If would be a shock if he gets to $30.33 million per year, fully guaranteed, on a contract that covers only three years.

Permalink 14 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

14 responses to “Three years, $91 million fully guaranteed for Kirk Cousins is a stretch

  1. that’s insane, Cousins is a decent QB, but not that good…He’s not even in the top third of NFL QBs , maybe somewhere in the middle third

  2. The Redskins really created a monster with this guy. No team in their right mind is going to sign a contract like that with any quarterback.

  3. I could see $91M guaranteed in a 5 or 6 year deal. How’s $200M over 6 years sound, with $91M fully guaranteed over the first three years. It ramps up, that if he is doing well, he’ll make plenty in those last three years, but will be a free agent agent after three if he is only average.

  5. I agree it would be insane for the Vikings to give Cousins that kind of contract, but isn’t this exactly the kind of contract that Cousins is looking for? At least according to reports, he wants a 3-year deal so he can hit free agency again soon. He’ll certainly want the most guaranteed money ever, so it would have to be close to $91 million. He’s a proven free agent so the contract isn’t likely to be incrementally better than the previous biggest contract, it will likely be a fairly big spike. Everyone has used $30 million as the benchmark of what he’s going to get.

  6. I think Speilman will try to get Cousins on a longer term deal, with incentives and a lower yearly number, so he can extend his other playmakers. If that doesn’t happen he could do the same, for way less, for Keenum.

  7. Cousins is a below average NFL QB and his stats prove that, he has yet to win a playoff game as a starter and he can’t carry a team to the promise land, he is definitely not worth the money!! FACTS!!!

  11. love it
    the more they spend on Cousin’s, the less they have for others
    a great QB, which Cousin’s is not might, just might be worth a stretch
    but giving up the O Line the D Line and competent LB’s is a price you pay when you overpay a QB
    but that is why teams that are mediocre always remain mediocre – stupidity

  13. These are uncharted waters—anything is possible. A fully guaranteed contract for just 3 years for a position that rarely sees career ending injury is not that crazy. As far as the money goes if a team does not have a good QB or one that takes time to develop then essentially they are wasting 178 million a year on the rest of their roster.

  14. Amazing how this gets crazier and crazier as we closer to the date! If you can’t get a decent O-line guy in FA along with Cousins then don’t do it! I agree he should take less than what the Jets will offer, due to the fact the Vikes have the “pieces in place” (Brett Favre quote).

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!