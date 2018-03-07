Washington honoring 1987 replacement players with Super Bowl rings

Getty Images

Washington won the Super Bowl to end the 1987 season. But the replacement players from that team — who led Washington to a 3-0 record during the strike — have previously had their role recognized only in stories, a movie and a documentary. They had nothing else to show for their contributions.

That is about to change.

Washington announced owner Daniel Snyder plans to honor the replacement players with Super Bowl rings.

“The 3-0 record of the Redskins replacement players was part of the remarkable success of the 1987 Washington Redskins,” Snyder said, via quotes distributed by the team. “Their contributions are part of Redskins history and represent an integral reason why a Lombardi Trophy from the 1987 campaign resides in our facility today. Thanks in part to the generosity of our partners on this project, we are happy to honor these players for their role in that World Championship.”

A documentary titled Year of the Scab, directed by John Dorsey, aired as part of ESPN’s “30 for 30” series in September. The team worked with Dorsey, Baron Rings and Uptown Diamonds to make the rings happen.

Washington finished 11-4 in the regular season in 1987, winning the division on its way to a 42-10 victory over the Broncos in Super Bowl XXII.