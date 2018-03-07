Washington wasn’t willing to commit to Kirk Cousins

Posted by Mike Florio on March 7, 2018, 1:58 PM EST
As he eased a hottakemobile through the ESPN car wash, former Washington cornerback DeAngelo Hall questioned whether quarterback Kirk Cousins was committed to the team. The question isn’t whether Cousins was committed to Washington, the question is whether Washington was committed to Cousins.

And the answer is that Washington wasn’t.

When Cousins emerged as the starter in 2015, that was the moment to pounce. With games remaining in the regular season (and, in turn, the lingering risk of serious injury), an offer in the range of $17 million per year on a four-year extension could have done the trick.

Instead, Washington waited, opting instead to make an offer after the season that wasn’t nearly good enough, given that the alternative was the franchise tag, at $19.95 million for one year, or the open market. Once tagged, the formula became simple — two years of the tag, fully guaranteed at signing, as the starting point. Washington didn’t want to do it.

Instead, Washington waited — paying Cousins $19.95 million and tagging him again, at $23.94 million. At that point, Cousins wanted the franchise tag for 2017 plus the transition tag for 2018, an increase of only 20 percent (not 44 percent if franchise tagged) over the $23.94 million. Again, Washington didn’t want to do it.

While Washington was willing to make a pair of one-year commitments to Cousins, the team never did enough to make the kind of long-term commitment that Cousins gladly would have embraced. Apart from not giving him a contract that communicated to anyone/everyone that Cousins is the team’s leader, Washington showed plenty of ambivalence and disrespect to Cousins, privately musing about swapping him out for the much cheaper Colt McCoy and publicly calling him “Kurt,” which team president Bruce Allen did when talking to reporters last year.

Indeed, Hall’s comments sound a lot like the whispers that emanated from the front office over the last two years, as Washington justifying dating Cousins but never marrying him. Not that the breakup has arrived, it’s no surprise that Washington will sell its version of the events via the media. Who better to do that than a former player who is trying to break in to the media?

10 responses to “Washington wasn’t willing to commit to Kirk Cousins

  2. Look, the Skins front office botched the whole contract thing from the get-go. There probably was a time that Cousins would have signed a LTD with the Skins early on.

    That said, at some point it became very clear that Cousins wanted out of D.C., to the point that he and his agent never counter-offered on any contract the Skins put out there, most likely because they feared the Skins would agree and he’d be stuck here.

    I like Cousins – he’s a decent QB. But he also wants to be the highest paid player in the league, and wants a shorter-term contract so he can do it again in 3 years. When he says he doesn’t care about the money, he’s being a little disingenuous.

  3. Everybody was saying how stupid it was to sign Kirk to those franchise tags for those 2 years…..Now they are saying they are stupid to let Kirk walk…If they would have franchised Kirk for that 34 Million then the same haters would have said,how stupid…..What do you want them to do man!!!!!!

  4. I know the Vikings aren’t interested in retaining Keenum, but this dismissive non-commital attitude sounds very similar to how he was treated during the regular season by the Vikings, and while he was tearing it up for them. The head coach never once declared him the starter. I thought that was odd.

  5. Not the worst plan for Washington to move on. Kirk is OK, but not the kind of passer that can get hot and carry a team for a weeks at a time. The team knows what it is with him, I don’t blame them for passing on the price tag and going with a stop gap while they find a guy that they like.

  6. dirtydrynn27 says:
    March 7, 2018 at 2:16 pm
    Everybody was saying how stupid it was to sign Kirk to those franchise tags for those 2 years…..Now they are saying they are stupid to let Kirk walk…If they would have franchised Kirk for that 34 Million then the same haters would have said,how stupid…..What do you want them to do man!!!!!!
    read the article AGAIN!!!! Washington could of offered Kirk a 6 year 17M-20M avg before the first tag.

    Instead Washington drove up the yearly average by giving him the tag. Kirk was no longer going to accept anything less then what he could get by playing under the Tag.

  8. Not that anyone asked but I think Denver would do much better if they don’t go into deep debt to sign KC, and just draft one of the QB’s in the draft.
    They are all rated well above Cousins when he came out (fourth round btw).
    Let Rosen, Mayfield whoever, develope.
    That is my perspective.

  9. Kirk made it known from the start that he wanted top-QB money without proving himself as a top-QB. So, Washington kicked the contract can on him for a few years, but he didn’t perform in a way that would demand a huge contract.

    Now, Washington acquired a quality, classy QB for the next five years at a reasonable contract and Kirk gets to collect that big payday that he has been chasing. Seems like a win for both sides.

  10. Not committed? No sugar Sherlock! Once a team goes into the 2nd consecutive tag territory it all but confirms they’re moving on after that and just buying time – because they’re still paying a big annual raise 2 years running yet don’t want to give the guy a lucrative deal. If they had tagged a 3rd year or come to a late lucrative contract agreement just before it, they might as well have offered a top deal to start with! And so they don’t want to look foolish at having not done so.

    But they still look foolish for taking too long (2yrs to talk contracts) and all the uncertainty that entails for the team. And so, to ‘splain it away, they just blame the player not being committed. To which I say: then why keep paying him big money, and for 2 years! Answer = because they, not him, were the ones who were waiting for a better option to come along – they were the ones, not him, who weren’t committed.

