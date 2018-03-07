Wednesday morning one-liners

Getty Images

Bills WR Jordan Matthews said the Eagles’ medical staff gave him bad diagnoses on knee and ankle injuries, before he went to Buffalo and got the proper treatment.

The Dolphins may be looking at tight ends in the draft.

More talk in New England that Tom Brady can keep playing well into his 40s.

The Jets are open to trades in the first round of the draft.

The Ravens re-signed DE Brent Urban to a “prove-it” deal.

Will Russell Bodine return to the Bengals in free agency?

If the Browns want a quarterback either first overall or fourth overall, they have good options.

The Steelers don’t have much cap space.

Here’s the list of Texans picks, after trading the first two to the Browns.

Will the Colts retain all their won free agents?

The Jaguars may let Allen Robinson walk, and view it as just part of business in the NFL.

Titans RB Derrick Henry has given some words of wisdom to his successor at Alabama, Bo Scarbrough.

Broncos OLB Von Miller thinks QB Kirk Cousins would be a difference maker.

Chiefs DBs Eric Berry and Kenneth Acker are studying business after football.

Chargers DT Corey Liuget donated $10,000 to Stoneman Douglas High School.

The son of Raiders GM Reggie McKenzie is hopeful about earning a shot in the NFL.

The Cowboys have 12 players heading into free agency.

Eli Manning sent a nice RSVP to a Giants fan’s wedding.

Connor Barwin felt “weird” seeing the Eagles win the Super Bowl.

Washington S DeAngelo Hall says he wanted to feel like Kirk Cousins wanted to be there.

Bears GM Ryan Pace cost the team about $4.5 million by putting the transition tag on Kyle Fuller instead of picking up his fifth-year option.

Lions DE Ezekiel Ansah will make $1 million a week, including the bye week, throughout the 2018 season, if he signs the franchise tag.

Stockpiling picks usually works well for the Packers.

The Vikings are in for some criticism in the Twin Cities if they don’t land Kirk Cousins.

The Falcons are carrying over a little more than $1 million in cap space.

Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey and his brothers helped save a hiker.

Here’s a look at the Saints’ Combine interviews.

What kind of rookie class can the Buccaneers expect?

Will the Cardinals draft QB Lamar Jackson?

The Rams may have every starter back on an offense that led the NFL in scoring.

49ers GM John Lynch hasn’t played in the NFL in a few years, but he can still run the 40.

Seahawks S Earl Thomas is mentoring draft prospects.