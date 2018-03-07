Wednesday’s PFT PM includes a visit with USC coach Clay Helton

Getty Images

USC quarterback Sam Darnold may be one of the first players taken in the draft. To find out more about him, we talked to his most recent coach.

Clay Helton, who coached Darnold for the last two years, joined the PFT PM podcast to discuss the first-round prospect, along with plenty of other topics. The entire 16-minute interview appears within Wednesday’s show, along with Five-Down Territory and the best questions from Twitter.

