49ers sign Marquise Goodwin to three-year extension

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo isn’t the only member of the 49ers offense with a new deal from the team.

The 49ers announced that they have signed wide receiver Marquise Goodwin to a three-year extension through the 2021 season. Josina Anderson of ESPN reports the deal is worth $20.3 million with $10 million in guaranteed money.

“From the minute Marquise joined our team, he has shown us everything we want to see in a 49er,” General Manager John Lynch said in a statement. “He leads by example with a tremendous work ethic, a trait that helped him expand his repertoire as a football player and post his most successful season as a pro last year. Marquise earned this extension by coming in every day focused on doing his job and, as a result, he made himself and his teammates better.”

Goodwin is set to make $1.45 million this season under the terms of the two-year contract he signed with the 49ers last offseason. He led the team’s wideouts with 56 catches and 962 yards while also scoring two touchdowns. He had 29 catches, 384 yards and a touchdown after Garoppolo took over as the starter for the final five games of the season.

The other touchdown was an 83-yarder against the Giants in November in what would be the 49ers’ first win of the year. It came hours after Goodwin and his wife Morgan lost their son due to a complication with Morgan’s pregnancy.