The “restructuring” Falcons guard Andy Levitre agreed to yesterday was more like an “expensive haircut.”

According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, Levitre took a $2.5 million pay cut in the transaction.

He’s now scheduled to make $4.5 million, with $3.5 million of that in a fully guaranteed base salary.

That’s probably enough to guarantee his roster spot, and for a 31-year-old guard, that’s not a bad deal.