Aqib Talib, Michael Crabtree’s teams scheduled to play in 2018

Admit it: Your first thought when you heard the Broncos had traded Aqib Talib to the Rams was disappointment at not getting to see the cornerback matched up against Raiders receiver Michael Crabtree.

Alas, the Rams play at Oakland in 2018, so if Crabtree remains with the Raiders, their teams indeed will play again.

Talib and Crabtree, both of whom grew up in the Dallas area, intensely dislike each other. Their one-on-one rivalry has become must-see TV.

In the regular-season finale in 2016, Talib snatched the chain from Crabtree’s neck. Then, both players were ejected in a November 26 game for a brawl. They each served one-game suspensions.