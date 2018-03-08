Baker Mayfield hits it off with Dolphins, Broncos staffs at combine

Getty Images

Baker Mayfield has visits set up with the Giants, Jets and Browns, but the University of Oklahoma quarterback said in a Sports Illustrated story he hit it off with the Broncos and Dolphins at the combine. Miami is among the teams scheduled to work him out privately in Norman.

Mayfield told Robert Klemko he believes he aced the tests given by Miami, Denver, New Orleans and a handful of other teams that asked him to dissect a play drawn up by a coach on a white board.

“Miami’s was a gun, Richmond protection, with an out route and backside go,” Mayfield said, via Klemko. “Denver was Dice right, 72, seam on the backside and a dig.”

Mayfield said several teams seem interested in learning OU’s offense beyond just testing his knowledge of it.

“Some teams are just analyzing our offense,” Mayfield said. “You look at Philadelphia running RPOs, and what [Sean] McVay is doing with the Rams. Some of what we did is the next step for the NFL. They have to adapt to the players, and that’s what it’s all about. It’s not old-school football anymore. You’ve got to play to your players’ talents.”