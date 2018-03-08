Baker Mayfield sets up visits with Browns, Giants, Jets

Getty Images

Quarterback Baker Mayfield said at the Scouting Combine that he believes he is the right guy to lead the Browns to a long-awaited turnaround.

He’ll get a chance to make that case directly to the Browns in the future. Mayfield told Robert Klemko of SI.com that the Browns, who own the first and fourth overall picks, are one of three teams that have set up visits with Mayfield in the coming weeks. The Giants, who pick second, and the Jets, who pick sixth, are the other two teams.

The Browns and Jets also plan to have Mayfield go through a private workout at the University of Oklahoma as they continue their scouting process. The Dolphins and Saints have made the same arrangements and the workouts will take place after Oklahoma’s March 14 Pro Day.

Sam Darnold, Josh Rosen, Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson and Mason Rudolph will likely be scheduling similar meetings with teams and the results of those conversations will have a lot to do with how the early part of the draft plays out in April.