Bills sign pass-rusher Owa Odighizuwa

The Bills continue to troll around the periphery of the scrap heap, apparently unwilling to risk future compensatory picks.

The team announced they had signed former Giants defensive end Owa Odighizuwa.

A former third-round pick, the Giants cut him in August after an unusual offseason.

He mused about stepping away from the game, returned to camp later, was hit with a four-game PED suspension and then released. He had some workouts last year but didn’t play in the league.

He joins running back Chris Ivory and cornerback Vontae Davis as Bills additions before the start of free agency. By adding guys who were cut by their previous teams and not unrestricted free agents, they don’t risk losing ground in the quest for free draft picks in 2019.