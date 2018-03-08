Broncos “actively shopping” Aqib Talib, including to Patriots

Getty Images

If Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib is on the trade block, he wants some degree of say in where he’s going.

And it seems that where he wants to go is New England.

According to Mike Klis of KUSA, the Broncos are actively shopping Talib, talking to a number of teams including the Patriots. And while he theoretically has no say in the process, he could also offer enough resistance to make another team hesitant to acquire him if they think he isn’t going to play along.

Talib has two years left on his contract, at $11 million this year and $8 million in 2019.

The 49ers were the first reported suitors, and John Elway and 49ers General Manager John Lynch were reportedly making progress until Talib balked at the idea.

Apparently he’d rather play with Tom Brady than his understudy, and return to the team he played with for two seasons (2012-13).

The Broncos are hoping to move him by the start of the league year next Wednesday.