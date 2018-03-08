Broncos appear unlikely to tender Bennie Fowler

Getty Images

The Broncos are not expected to tender restricted free agent Bennie Fowler III, which would allow the wide receiver to become a free agent next week, Mike Klis of Denver’s 9News reports.

The Broncos are expected to extend second-round tenders of $2.91 million to center Matt Paradis and outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett, per Klis, and they considered a low-level, $1.91 million tender for Fowler.

Denver, though, hopes to upgrade the position behind Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders. It also has Carlos Henderson returning after the 2017 third-round pick missed his rookie season with a thumb injury that required surgery.

In the past three seasons, Fowler made 56 catches for 698 yards and five touchdowns.