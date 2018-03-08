Broncos pick up option on Chris Harris’ contract

Getty Images

There’s been a lot of talk about the Broncos parting ways with Aqib Talib this offseason, but another veteran cornerback appears set for another year in Denver.

Mike Klis of KUSA reports that the Broncos have exercised their option on Harris’ contract. That decision involved a $1.1 million payout ahead of Harris’ $7.4 million salary for the coming season. Harris also has a $100,000 workout bonus.

Harris has played every game for the Broncos over the last five seasons and has missed just one game in his seven years as a professional player. He had 40 tackles, two interceptions and a forced fumble for Denver last season.

Harris is signed through 2019 and has a salary of $7.8 million for the final year of the deal.