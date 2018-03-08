Bryan Bulaga on Packers future: No news is good news

Getty Images

New Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst has talked about being more aggressive in free agency than the team was when Ted Thompson was making the personnel decisions, although that will be tough without creating more than the $15 million in cap space that they currently have at their disposal.

There’s been talk about doing that by cutting or restructuring the deals of veterans like wide receivers Randall Cobb and Jordy Nelson. Right tackle Bryan Bulaga could also fit into that group as he’s due to count $7.9 million against the cap a year after playing five games due to an ankle injury and a torn ACL.

During an appearance on ESPN Milwaukee Thursday, though, Bulaga said he hasn’t heard anything from the team about a change to his status.

“My agents were in Indy last week, and we haven’t heard anything,” Bulaga said. “I guess my thought process on all of that is, ‘No news is good news.’ To me, I’m getting ready to help the Green Bay Packers win football games next year. That’s what I’m doing. I’m preparing myself, getting myself back ready to help this team win football games. To me, I’m not even really worried about any financial aspects of what’s going on or contract talks. That’s out of my hands. We haven’t heard anything but even if we did, I’m not even worried about that. I’m more worried about getting back, getting ready as soon as possible and being ready to contribute when I get back.”

As for when that might be, Bulaga said he expects the rehab process “is going to take me all the way up to training camp.” The Packers drafted a pair of tackles in 2016, but both Jason Spriggs and Kyle Murphy also ended last season on injured reserve.