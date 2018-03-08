Cardinals ask Tyrann Mathieu to take a pay cut

Getty Images

The Cardinals have asked safety Tyrann Mathieu to take a pay cut, Mathieu said on NFL Network via Gregg Rosenthal.

Mathieu said he and his agent spoke with the Cardinals on Thursday. He sounded open to a restructure but not a pay cut.

“But taking money out of my pocket. I don’t like how that feels,” Mathieu said, via Rosenthal.

The Cardinals owe Mathieu $18.75 million in guaranteed money if he’s on the roster the third day of the league year. He has a $14.1 million cap number each of the next two seasons, and Arizona would save $4.8 million against its cap in 2018 by making him a pre-June 1 cut and $11 million as a post-June 1 cut.

Mathieu, 25, led the league in total snaps with 1,053 in 2017, playing 99.43 percent of the Cardinals’ defensive plays. He made 74 tackles, two interceptions and seven pass breakups last season.