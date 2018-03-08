Cliff Avril: I didn’t think Seahawks changes would be this dramatic

Getty Images

Wednesday saw the Seahawks agree to trade defensive end Michael Bennett to the Eagles while also moving closer to cornerback Richard Sherman‘s possible exit in a pair of moves that show that there was something behind talk about a change of direction in Seattle.

That talk makes it hard to be overly surprised by the changing of the guard on a defense that stayed together longer than most. During an appearance on NFL Network, defensive end Cliff Avril said he told teammates that it’s unusual to have that kind of continuity but even that didn’t prepare him for how sweeping the changes would be this offseason.

“I didn’t think it was going to be this dramatic,” Avril said. “You’ve seen it with the coaching staff a little bit. But I didn’t expect this many guys to even be considered to be leaving. Some of these guys have been playing at a high level for a long time. And to kind of see this playing out the way it’s playing out right now is, again, interesting. We’ll see how it plays out, though.”

Avril’s own future with both Seattle and as an active player remains up in the air due to the neck injury that sent him to injured reserve last year. Avril said he’s meeting with his surgeon in the next few days to see where things stand and reiterated his hope to continue playing.

If he is cleared, Avril could wind up on the discard pile as this week has made it clear that it won’t be the same old Seahawks in 2018.