Cliff Avril: I didn’t think Seahawks changes would be this dramatic

Posted by Josh Alper on March 8, 2018, 10:09 AM EST
Getty Images

Wednesday saw the Seahawks agree to trade defensive end Michael Bennett to the Eagles while also moving closer to cornerback Richard Sherman‘s possible exit in a pair of moves that show that there was something behind talk about a change of direction in Seattle.

That talk makes it hard to be overly surprised by the changing of the guard on a defense that stayed together longer than most. During an appearance on NFL Network, defensive end Cliff Avril said he told teammates that it’s unusual to have that kind of continuity but even that didn’t prepare him for how sweeping the changes would be this offseason.

“I didn’t think it was going to be this dramatic,” Avril said. “You’ve seen it with the coaching staff a little bit. But I didn’t expect this many guys to even be considered to be leaving. Some of these guys have been playing at a high level for a long time. And to kind of see this playing out the way it’s playing out right now is, again, interesting. We’ll see how it plays out, though.”

Avril’s own future with both Seattle and as an active player remains up in the air due to the neck injury that sent him to injured reserve last year. Avril said he’s meeting with his surgeon in the next few days to see where things stand and reiterated his hope to continue playing.

If he is cleared, Avril could wind up on the discard pile as this week has made it clear that it won’t be the same old Seahawks in 2018.

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

6 responses to “Cliff Avril: I didn’t think Seahawks changes would be this dramatic

  1. Pete Carroll is a snake. No other way to say it. He ruins teams and then leaves right before they completely crumble.

  2. I did.

    Cap hell.

    Once you start paying a QB 20+ mil, your entire cap position changes.

    Schneider and Carroll’s egos have been out of control now for years.

  3. You can thank your QB, Cliff. And now he’ll be wanting more money so the team will continue to purge the real reason it was successful those two years and they’ll continue the ridiculous belief that their Wilson can lead this team to glory without a HOF defense.

    All this was writing on the wall after the team chose to try and make Wilson the face of the organization by throwing on the one so he could win SB MVP and not Lynch. They couldn’t justify paying him #1 QB money if they won 2 SB’s and he wasn’t good enough in either to win the SB MVP, an award that QBs almost always win.

  4. Seahawks players got too caught up on their one year dynasty… if they didn’t realize that Carroll is all about Wilson…then they are idiots.

  5. So how is this different from New England? They move on from their core players except Brady. Butler makes the play that steals a Super Bowl from the Patriots and he is getting dumped.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!